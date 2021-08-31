Angus paedophile who changed name to hide past remains ‘serious public risk’ and is jailed
By Gordon Currie
August 31, 2021, 11:05 amUpdated: August 31, 2021, 3:28 pm
A paedophile who changed his identity to hide his past has been jailed for the devious bid to reinvent himself as a respectable family man and business owner.
Steven MacDonald – branded one of the country’s worst sex offenders and a danger to the public – was able to gain access to the child of an associate who had no idea who he really was, thanks to the legal name change, which cost him just £42.44.
