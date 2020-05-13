Angus nurse is struck-off for ‘lack of insight’ into his actions after medicine misconduct

A care home nurse who was previously suspended after administering medicine to elderly residents in an “alarming” fashion has been officially struck off.

Brian Thomson, formerly employed by Finavon Court Care Home in Forfar, was suspended for four months by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) after it was found he had put patients at risk of harm due to his “poor practice in medicines administration and record keeping.”

A Fitness to Practice Panel, convened in January of this year, found Thomson had “pre-potted” medication for multiple residents, before administering the medication without the medicines administration record charts.

It was also determined that the nurse, who had been employed by the Forfar care home for 17 years before he resigned following an investigation, had also left the door of the treatment room open on two separate occasions.

Due to these transgressions, the panel concluded that Thomson had breached fundamental tenets of the nursing profession and that his fitness to practise was impaired.

The original panel, however, did not consider that a striking off order was the only sanction which would protect the public, and opted instead to hand Thomson a four-month suspension.

The decision also outlined conditions the nurse had to meet if he wished to continue practising, including the need for Thomson to provide a ‘reflective piece’ demonstrating insight into his actions and omissions.

But, in a review of the original decision, the NMC determined that Thomson had demonstrated a “persistent lack of insight into his actions” due to his failure in showing he had “reflected on his misconduct.”

It was also concluded that there had been no clear statement from Thomson whether he wanted to continue to practice as a nurse.

The panel then subsequently determined that a period of suspension would not serve any useful purpose in all of the circumstances, outlining that the only sanction that would “adequately protect the public and serve the public interest” was a striking off order.

The order is due to come into effect after June 7 this year.