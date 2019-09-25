Angus MP to meet with cash machine operator over 99p charge to use Tayside ATMs

Cash machines across Tayside run by the company NoteMachine are to start charging customers for withdrawals, Angus MP Kirstene Hair has been told.

The ATMs in locations across the region have been operating on a free-to-use basis.

However, in correspondence with the local MP, the chief executive of NoteMachine has said that a charge of about 99p per transaction will now be introduced.

Scottish Conservative MP Ms Hair said: “This is very disappointing news and will create even more challenges for our high streets in towns across Angus.

“We know that people in more rural areas rely on cash transactions more than those in cities, but it is in rural areas that we have seen the biggest reduction in cash machines.

“Applying a charge, even at 99p, will create a barrier and another disincentive for customers to stop and shop locally.

“I will be seeking a meeting with management at NoteMachine at the earliest opportunity to discuss this decision and explore what more can be done to protect those in rural areas in particular.

“I will also be asking questions of the UK Government in terms of what work is being done to ensure people across the country still have access to cash.”

Earlier this year it was reported that free-to-use cash machines were disappearing at a rapid rate across the UK, in a study by Which?

Around 1,700 machines started charging for withdrawals between January and March, according to the consumer lobby group.

Cardtronics and NoteMachine were the firms likely to charge at more machines, with estimated figures saying the country could lose 13% of its free ATMs.

The changes came after a reduction in the fee operators receive from banks each time an ATM is used.

Link, which oversees ATMs, began to cut the fee, known as the interchange rate, last year.

Link said at the time that the drop from 25p to 23p-per-ransaction was aimed at protecting the ATM network, however it said it left the fee for free-to-use ATMs – which are 1km or more from the next nearest cash machine – unchanged.