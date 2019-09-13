Angus MP Kirstene Hair signs up for cross-party group opposed to second Brexit vote

Angus MP Kirstene Hair has backed a cross-party campaign opposed to a second referendum.

The group – ‘MPs for a deal’ has said it “commits politicians to work together to deliver on the result of the 2016 EU referendum”.

The politicians believe that they must work across party lines to avoid leaving the EU without an agreement on the October 31 deadline.

The group includes Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrat MPs, but no SNP MP has signed up yet.

The MPs have backed the following statement: “We, the undersigned will vote for a deal that protects the jobs and livelihoods of our constituents and enables the UK to leave the EU on 31 October 2019.”

Scottish Conservative MP Ms Hair said: “I have voted for the EU Withdrawal Agreement three times now, but parliament as a whole has failed to deliver on the 2016 referendum.

“The British people voted to Leave the EU, but I have always believed we must do so in a managed way with as little disruption as possible.

“I think the public want us to get on with this, so we can all move on. That will require compromise from MPs on all sides.

“The prime minister has said he is working to secure a new deal from the EU and we must look upon what he brings back in a positive spirit.

“Too many MPs are putting party interest before the national interest, and that has to stop. This group has cross-party backing, but so far, not a single SNP MP has signed up.

“If they are serious about avoiding a no deal Brexit, then they should also be willing to vote for a deal.”