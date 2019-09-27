Angus MP Kirstene Hair blasts reports the SNP will support Jeremy Corbyn as temporary PM

Angus MP Kirstene Hair has blasted apparent plans for the SNP to support Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn to be temporary prime minister.

ITV reported this morning that the SNP had “come round to the idea that Jeremy Corbyn may shortly have to become temporary caretaker prime minister, in order to prevent a no-deal Brexit”.

Ian Blackford, leader of the SNP in Westminster, and First Minister Nicola Sturgeon are reportedly “deeply concerned” that it may now be impossible to prevent a no-deal Brexit unless Prime Minister Boris Johnson is removed from office.

© PA

Ms Hair, Scottish Conservative MP for Angus, said: “This report reflects what many have long suspected – SNP MPs will happily prop up Jeremy Corbyn in Number 10.

“There is no doubt that Corbyn’s weak stance on indyref2 is a deciding factor for the Nationalists.

“He has already left the door open for a re-run of the 2014 referendum if he becomes Prime Minister.

“Only a Conservative government will stand up for those who voted ‘no’ in what was meant to be a once-in-a-generation event.”

Talk of a general election comes in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision that Mr Johnson attempting to suspend Parliament was unlawful.