Angus motorists who risk the lives of kids could be given road safety classes

Parents and carers whose poor driving is risking the lives of children during the school run could be invited back to the classroom to learn about road safety.

Following the success of the Safe Drive Stay Alive project run in Angus for senior pupils, Police Scotland officers have been asked to run a similar campaign to drive home the road safety message to adults.

Councillor Beth Whiteside, SNP member for Monifieth and Sidlaw, has approached area commander David McIntosh in the hope of running a session highlighting the dangers their driving habits cause around schools.

She said: “The issue of poor driving in the areas around our schools is a very common one, with parents and carers often in a rush, driving too close to the school gates and creating a dangerous environment for our young people as they make their way to and from school.

“I have had several reports of the problem getting worse all at once, so it seems to be an issue across the ward, and no doubt across the county.”

Mr McIntosh said it is something he could get his teams to examine.

An Angus Council spokesman said: “The safety of our children and young people is paramount and we would urge drivers to slow down, drive according to the conditions and be aware of what is going on around them at all times, particularly around our schools.

“We are supportive of any initiatives that can effectively promote safe driving on our roads and near to our schools.”