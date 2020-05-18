Angus minister warns mental health crisis could get worse during Covid-19 outbreak

Scotland’s mental health crisis could get worse due to the coronavirus pandemic, a Tayside minister has warned.

Rt Rev Dr Martin Fair, minister of St Andrew’s Parish Church in Arbroath, gave the warning at the start of Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs from Monday, May 18 until Sunday, May 24.

Dr Fair now says he fears social isolation during the lockdown will push vulnerable people to the brink.

He said: “The mental health crisis affects more people than will ever contract Covid-19 yet our response as a society continues to be patchy at best.

“My fear is that it is only going to get worse as a result of this present crisis and those who already feel isolated and vulnerable will be feeling it even more.

“Living in Scotland’s poorest communities, you are three times as likely to end your own life than if you live in an area of affluence.”

A couple of years ago Dr Fair was inspired to set up a support service in Angus after Frightened Rabbit frontman Scott Hutchinson took his own life.

Dr Fair said he was left “devastated” when Mr Hutchinson took his own life in May 2018 and decided he could no longer stand by idly and do nothing.

He oversaw the rollout of three services last year, which are delivered by his congregation’s social action project, Havilah.

Although the church building itself is closed because of the pandemic, people in need are still able to connect with staff and volunteers online.

He now wants residents across Tayside to double their efforts to look out for their relatives, friends and neighbours during the lockdown, and is encouraging those who are struggling with their mental health to seek help, adding mental health is more and more in the public eye.

Dr Fair added: “This helps no end in terms of combating the stigma but much remains to be done.

“Silence is not golden.”