Angus mental health unit has closed to new admissions as a ‘precautionary measure’ against coronavirus

An Angus acute mental health unit has became the latest ward to close to new admissions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Rowan Ward at Stracathro Hospital in Brechin closed its doors to new patients today with NHS Tayside insisting it is a ‘precautionary measure’.

A health board spokeswoman said: “The ward has been closed to new patients as a precautionary measure and all appropriate infection prevention and control measures have been put in place.”

The 13-bed Rowan Unit is one of two wards specialising in older peoples’ mental health in the Susan Carnegie Centre which is based at Stracathro Hospital.

Although NHS Tayside declined to comment on if there were any suspected or confirmed cases at the Rowan Unit, the centre’s smaller second ward, the Willow Unit, is currently still open to new admissions.

The closure comes a week after the Tummel Ward in Perth’s Murray Royal Hospital was shut to new patients as a precaution.