Angus man who had axe and nine knives in car in Dundee said he collected them ‘as a hobby’

A knife collector wound up in court after police found a haul of weapons in his car.

Scott Smith was pulled over on Fairbairn Street last October after a pal aroused suspicion by running into a block of flats.

Officers found nine knives and an axe in his black Audi.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Smith was encouraged to start collecting knives by his mental health nurses when he was staying at the Carseview Centre.

Depute fiscal Joanne Smith said: “Police recovered an axe underneath the front passenger seat.

“Eight knives were found in the boot. One knife was in the driver’s door.

“The accused was shown the axe and said ‘It’s mine. I bought it today for my house’.”

The 28-year-old, from Brechin, pleaded guilty to being found with the weapons on October 5.

Solicitor Anika Jethwa said Smith is a keen collector of antique knives, something he was encouraged to take up as a hobby by staff at Carseview.

She said: “Obviously at first blush it’s very serious. Frightening even.

“The letter from the mental health nurse confirms he has a collection of antique knives.

“He has a large collection at home and I suppose it’s focus.

“Maybe a stamp collection might have been safer.”

Sheriff Pino Di Emidio deferred sentence on Smith until next month in order to gather social work reports.

He said: “This is, as you will appreciate, a serious matter.”