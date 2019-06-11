Angus man watched as medics at Ninewells cut off his toe to save his leg

Dad Luke Chapman has had to have a toe removed in a potentially life-saving emergency operation.

Following the procedure doctors at Ninewells told him he had come within hours of losing his second leg, or worse his life, due to septicaemia.

Amazingly, Luke said he was wide awake as the procedure was carried out and he was able to see his toe being removed.

Around eight months ago Luke, 35, from Montrose, had his right leg amputated as a result of complications from type 1 diabetes.

He was fitted with a prosthetic leg and foot and had believed he was well on the road to recovery when another infection reared, posing a second serious threat to his health.

Before that, last June, Luke, an electrician, received a new kidney and pancreas in a double organ transplant after suffering from diabetes for 22 years.

​Following the transplant Luke said it had been “life-changing” as it meant he no longer had diabetes.

However, complications set in after decades of suffering from the condition and his leg had to be removed.

A fortnight ago the dad of two began to suffer from a worrying problem in a toe on his left foot.

He said: “I could read all the signs. It was painful and very raw. I could tell there was an infection and I could see the infected line tracking up my foot and into my leg.”

Luke travelled to Ninewells where doctors diagnosed another serious infection, a result of his body continuing its fight to recover from the diabetes.

He said: “I was taken into theatre and the toe next to my big toe on my left foot was removed.

“Doctors told me I had come very close, possibly within 12 hours, of potentially losing my leg or even my life due to the infection.”

Luke said he had been able to watch the doctors at work as they removed his toe.

He said: “I was given a spinal injection to anaesthetise the foot so I wasn’t knocked out.

“There was a barrier blocking my view of my foot but I could actually see in a reflection in a window what was going on.

“It was pretty fascinating actually. It’s weird watching your own toe being removed.”

He added: “I had no pain at all. I was just aware of them tugging at my foot while they removed the toe.”

Luke is recovering at home and plans to get back to normal as soon as possible.

He said; “I’m just getting on with things. I’m glad to take the opportunity to raise awareness of the consequences of diabetes but also to show that life can go on as normal, even after the type of operations I have had.”