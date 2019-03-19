Angus man to stand trial in Dundee accused of strangling wife and trying to drown her in bath

A man is to stand trial accused of strangling his partner while she was in the bath before pushing her head under the water.

Kraig Colley faces a charge of assaulting Leah Garner to the danger of her life on June 26 last year at an address in Brechin, Angus.

Prosecutors say he seized Miss Garner by the throat and restricted her breathing then pushed her head under the water whilst she was in a bath.

Colley, 20, of East Dunkenny Cottages, Eassie, Angus, denied a charge of assault to the danger of life on indictment during a pre-trial hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court today.

Defence solicitor Brian Bell said Colley was pleading not guilty to the charge.

Sheriff Alastair Brown set a trial date in May and continued Colley’s bail meantime.