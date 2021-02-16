A charity champion who raised over £6,000 for the NHS during the first coronavirus lockdown has set himself a new challenge – to walk 61 miles in just 24 hours.

Keir Malloch, 32, from Monifieth, will try to complete 100,000 steps this Saturday, in a bid to raise further cash for the Tayside Health Fund.

His previous challenge saw him complete a million steps over the month of May – but this time he is aiming to do it all in a day.

Keir said: “All being well I am hoping to do it in around 16 to 17 hours.

“I have already been in training for this challenge – although this past weekend’s efforts were tough going because of the rain and the snow.

“The weather has definitely made it tricky and I now have blisters from walking in boots all week.

“But I’m feeling good and up for the challenge.”

In his first charity challenge, Keir completed 1,026,657 steps and walked 922 kilometres, 573 miles, the equivalent of 22 marathons or walking from Dundee to just short of Lille, France.

After raising £6,268 for health workers battling Covid-19 on the front line last year, Keir is looking to gather more funds for the Tayside Health Fund and wants his money to go directly towards battling Covid-19 in Tayside.

He said: “All the medical staff have been amazing and I just want to try to do a little bit more than thank them once again.

“I have now trained over several Sundays and my legs are getting much fitter and stronger and I’m enjoying pushing myself.

“I’ve pushed myself hard in recent weeks in preparation for the 100,000 steps challenge.”

Keir will begin the 100,000 steps at around 12.30am on Saturday and complete it over four sessions, trying to carry out 15 miles each time and returning home between each session for fresh clothing, food and drinks as well as some rest.

He added: “It will be tough but I’m confident I can do it.

“People think I must be mad to be trying something as difficult as this again but I’m ready to go.”