Angus man offering up knitting needles to help people keep busy during coronavirus lockdown

An Angus man is urging people to stop twiddling their thumbs during social isolation, and twiddle some knitting needles instead.

Retired Bill McIntosh from Carnoustie, has 180 pairs he is happy to give away to anyone who either wants to renew an old skill or learn a new one.

Bill, 66, is the uncle of Jenny Howe, whose little boy Blake McMillan recently died aged seven from complications due to a debilitating syndrome he had suffered from since he was a baby.

Jenny runs two charity shops in Arbroath and Carnoustie to raise money to find a cure for the condition.

Bill, who helps his niece, said: “As well as selling things we sometimes buy things. So when I came across the knitting needles at a car boot sale I decided to buy them for the shop.”

However, the knitting needles never quite made it to the shop and have languished in Bill’s shed ever since.

He said: “When I came across them again I decided now would be a good time to try to see if anyone was interested in having them.

“Everyone is currently stuck at home with maybe not very much to do so I thought the knitting needles might come in handy.”

Bill added: “There are probably a lot of older people out there who are keen knitters who might like some new needles for something to do just now.

“Or maybe someone else would like to learn a new skill during this social isolation. Either way I am more than happy to let people have the needles if they get in touch with me.”

Bill added: “I know what it’s like having to be so careful, My wife Dorothy has asthma so she isn’t really going out and about just now.

“I’m keeping busy but this is a very difficult time for us all.”

Bill said there were all sizes of needle in the collection, including some pretty old wooden ones.

He said: “I have sprayed all the needles to clean them. It would be great to see them going to homes where someone might enjoy knitting to while away the time.”

Blake died at Rachel House children’s hospice Kinross in February.

The youngster, from Carnoustie, was diagnosed with MECP2 duplication syndrome at just three-weeks-old.

The condition meant Blake couldn’t walk or sit without full support and could only move his head and limbs.

