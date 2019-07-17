Angus man learns to swim for charity challenge in memory of brother who took his own life

An Angus man taught himself to swim before pushing himself through the pain barrier to complete a mammoth challenge in memory of his brother.

Ryan Ramsay was not going to let the fact he was a non-swimmer, or a painful knee injury, stop his charity escapade for Arbroath-based mental health awareness charity Reach Across which was borne from tragedy after Ryan’s brother Ross took his own life in 2013 at the age of 30.

Ross had mental health issues which, ultimately, led to his death.

Ryan has taken on an annual challenge in his brother’s memory for six years including a three-legged walk which entered the Guinness Book of World Records.

He was joined by Katrina Clark and Pep Bofill for this year’s task which started at 9am in Glasgow and finished at Arbroath’s Victoria Park 22 hours later.

The trio completed a 2.4-mile swim before a 112-mile cycle ride to Dundee and finally, a 26-mile marathon run.

