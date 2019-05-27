Angus man leads convoy of 400 cyclists on charity journey in honour of father

An Angus man has said memories of his father will push him through the pain barrier when he competes in a charity cycle.

Craig Birse-Archbold, 43, from Brechin, is cycling from London to Amsterdam for Prostate Cancer UK on June 7 in dad John’s honour and he will be joined by 400 ex-footballers and keen cyclists.

John Archbold, an accountant and former director of Montrose FC, was a well-known local footballer and had been on the books of Dundee United in his youth before playing amateur football with Montrose Roselea.

Mr Archbold lived for a year after his diagnosis and died aged 64 at Roxburghe House in Dundee in February, two days before his 65th birthday.

Craig, who is married with a 12-year-old daughter, confirmed he had signed up to the 157-mile long ‘Football to Amsterdam’ cycling challenge and said his dad was a “well-liked, generous and very funny man” who he still thinks about “constantly”.

Craig, who works in the oil and gas industry, said: “I have raised £3,700, following kind donations and messages of support from family, friends and colleagues.”

Mr Archbold started an accountancy business in the 1980s which merged to become MMG Archbold Chartered Accountants, who are sponsoring the challenge. To donate go to justgiving.com/fundraising/architoamsterdam.