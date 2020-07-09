Angus man had ‘wake-up call’ after crashing car into wall, injuring two pals

A drive to McDonald’s ended in disaster after an Angus man injured his two pals by crashing into a wall on a country road.

Cameron Naismith, 20, lost control of his Volkswagen Polo after hitting a flooded part of the road while driving at a high speed on the A926 between Kirriemuir and Forfar in the early hours of February 22.

The car struck a wall, which left Naismith’s friends, brothers Sean and Ryan Harper, with injuries.

In a letter to Dundee’s Justice of the Peace Court, Naismith, of Grampian Crescent, Kirriemuir, said the incident had been a “wake-up call” and that he had “felt sick” at the thought of potentially killing his friends.

In a letter to the court, Naismith pleaded guilty to driving carelessly by driving at excessive speed, failing to control his vehicle, causing it to leave the carriageway and striking a wall, causing injury to his passengers.

Naismith said he was the designated driver on a night out and was travelling to a McDonald’s.

He admitted he was driving too fast but believed most of the water on the road had dried up.

Naismith asked for a punishment that would allow him to keep his driving licence.

“I fully co-operated with the police officers and made no attempt to deny that I was going too fast,” Naismith wrote.

“However, whilst there had been rain, there was also really high winds which had dried up parts of that road that were not flooded, so I made an error of judgement.

“It has certainly given me a fright and a wake-up call. I felt sick at the thought I could have seriously injured or even killed my friends and I am now fully aware of the consequences had that happened.

“I can only apologise and ask that a less severe punishment is issued that will allow me to retain my licence.”

Sheriff John Rafferty, however, ordered Naismith to appear personally at Forfar Justice of the Peace Court and deferred sentence until later this month.