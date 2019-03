Forfar man Stephen Grimley had his case continued after being accused of possessing indecent photos of a child.

He previously pleaded not guilty to taking or allowing indecent photos to be taken of a child at his home on Kemsley Place between February 26 and July 7 2017.

Grimley, 24, faces a second charge of possessing indecent images of a child between February 26 and October 19 2017.

The case was continued until Tuesday next week.