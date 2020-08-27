Angus man cycles 50 miles to raise funds for mental health charity

A man from Airlie braved the rain to cycle 50 miles between Co-op food stores across Tayside for charity.

Allan Constable, a team manager at Co-op in Birkhill took on the challenge to raise funds for SAMH, the Scottish Association for Mental Health, which is the food chains national charity partner.

It took him around five hours to complete the challenge which saw him cycle from Co-op in Kirriemuir to stores in Alyth, Blairgowrie, and Dunkeld before finishing up outside the store in Birkhill.

So far he has raised over £300 for the charity and donations are still coming in.

Allan said: “I thought it would be a good way to raise funds and raise awareness.

“We’ve all met or know someone be that a friend or family who has suffered from mental health or dealt with mental health ourselves. I’m no exception to that. I’m glad to be able to do something to help raise funds but just as importantly to help raise awareness.

“It went very well.

“It took me five hours in total. I was quite pleased with that time.

“It was wet, I was pretty soaked by the time I got back. There was almost no wind.

“I think that we as a society still have a long way to go in how able we all feel in discussing mental health. Once we get to a point when we can talk about depression or anxiety in any situation the same way we talk about a cold or flu the better.”