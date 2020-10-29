Angus man aiming to be ‘Someone’s Hero’ with new mental health support group

An Angus man who has suffered the heartache of losing a good friend to suicide has formed a support group to help others who find themselves with nowhere else to turn.

Will Wells, who has also supported his brother through crippling mental illness, has launched Someone’s Hero, which is aimed at helping men.

The 38-year-old joiner said: “For a long time now I’ve desperately wanted to set up something to encourage awareness of men’s mental health.

“Not only do I want to raise awareness but I’m also keen to arrange events and meet-ups for the many guys out there that have had tough times.”

Will said that he first became aware of the severity of mental health issues many people face, when his brother struggled 10 years ago.

This was followed in 2019 by the suicide of a close friend.

Will said: “My own awakening to mental health was my brother’s problems, then my own to a lesser degree.

“I also began talking to many guys on building sites and gyms all facing their own battles, and finally losing a dear friend to suicide in 2019, has finished me sitting back and doing nothing.

“I’m not here as an advocate to knowing what the hell is the right thing to do, or what the answers are, but I do know that there’s been times when all guys needed – myself and my brother included – was someone to say hi to, chat to, go for a walk with, go to the gym with or something.

“I cannot bear the thought of men struggling and not feeling they can speak or admit to needing even just a chat.

“I’ve thought about it for years and after losing a dear friend and promising myself I won’t let another one go when even something as simple as a chat could have changed an outcome.”

The group was just set up on Facebook around a month ago and already has hundreds of members.

He sad: “There was obviously a desperate need for it as in such a short time I already have around 700 members.”

“There is still such a stigma attached to male suicide and mental health.

“We worry about being able to vent, cry, break down, because of the stigma that goes along with it.”

Will organised a walk around Forfar Loch at the weekend to get people together for a start to see what kind of support he would get and was delighted at the outcome.

“He said: “There was a terrific turnout and it was brilliant to see so many people.

“I hope we can now build from this and organise other get-togethers and events in both smaller and larger groups and just be there to help each other out when times are tough.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with their mental health, the best thing to do is speak to someone about it.

If you feel you can’t talk to someone you know, you can contact the Samaritans online or call them free, 24 hours a day, on 116 123.