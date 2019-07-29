Monday, July 29th 2019 Show Links
Angus man accused of twisting partner’s arm and punching her in face in Dundee incident

by Ciaran Shanks
July 29, 2019, 6:05 am
King Street in Broughty Ferry (stock image).
Lee Matthews, of Broomwell Gardens, Monikie, will stand trial accused of attacking his partner.

It is alleged that Matthews attacked the woman by seizing and twisting her arm on King Street, Broughty Ferry, on July 12.

He also denies punching her on the face during the incident.

Matthews, 35, pleaded not guilty and had a trial fixed for October 16. Sheriff James MacDonald also fixed an intermediate diet for September 26.

Breaking