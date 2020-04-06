Angus man accused of setting brother-in-law’s front door on fire

A local man has appeared in court charged with pressuring his brother-in-law to sign a separation agreement and setting his front door on fire.

Blair Anderson, whose address was given as Beech Grove, Monifieth, appeared on indictment to hear three charges against him.

The 43-year-old is accused of behaving in a threatening manner towards his brother-in-law William Anderson on a date between August 2012 and August 2013.

He is alleged to have attended uninvited at an address on Brook Street, Broughty Ferry, acted aggressively, kicked a door and to have uttered threats of violence before pressuring him to sign a separation agreement.

Furthermore, Anderson is accused of wilfully setting fire to the front door and vestibule of his brother-in-law’s house in Strathern Road, Broughty Ferry, on November 23 2017.

The fire is said to have taken effect and damaged the front door and the vestibule, endangering William Anderson’s life as he was inside the residence at the time.

Anderson, who had appeared from custody, also faces a charge of failing to appear at court on November 27 2018, having been bailed on March 15 that year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond set a further first diet for June 16 and bailed Anderson on the condition that he does not enter Strathern Road and does not seek to approach or contact his brother-in-law.

