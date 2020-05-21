Angus man, 88, leaves hospital after leg amputation and battle with coronavirus

An “inspiring” OAP is recovering at home after enduring the ordeal of a leg amputation before fighting off coronavirus.

Brian Valentine, 88, who lives in Carnoustie, first visited hospital on March 15 for a doctor’s opinion on an ulcerated heel.

He was initially taken to Ninewells, where he was given the shock news that his leg would need to be amputated.

After getting through this, he was then moved to Arbroath Royal Infirmary to make room for Covid-19 patients, however, he was then diagnosed with the virus himself.

But despite his health troubles, Mr Valentine is upbeat and was full of praise for the hospital staff that cared for him.

“I’m just so grateful to have had the amputation in the nick of time, and I can’t praise Arbroath Infirmary enough really,” he said.

“I haven’t had a chance yet, but I want to give a donation to an organisation which supports Arbroath Royal Infirmary, the League of Friends.

“They provide equipment for the the hospital.

“It was a great experience because of the amount of attention and care I got from staff.”

And, despite being at increased risk due to his age, the pensioner only had mild Covid-19 symptoms.

“The staff, everything was marvellous,” he said.

“As soon as they knew I had the virus I was placed into isolation.”

“I didn’t have many problems,” he said.

“I kept telling the nurses I was fine, but they would always say I was still sick.

“I had very light symptoms.”

The OAP left the infirmary on Monday, and received a standing ovation from staff.

The senior has now settled back into his home in Carnoustie, and is learning to adjust to life with his new prosthetic.

He said: “I’m fine, I’m keeping busy because I have a carer in every morning.

“I have physiotherapists and nurses coming in too, and I’m doing exercises all the time.

“It’s a discipline to be able to attend to the leg all the time.

“I can’t sleep with it on, so I have to take it off, but I’m well-trained in looking after it.

“I’m really fine though, I get to sit in my comfy armchair.”

A spokeswoman for NHS Tayside said: “The staff at Arbroath Infirmary would like to wish Brian Valentine from Carnoustie all the best for the future.

“Brian’s leg was amputated below the knee amputation and he has also recovered from Covid-19.

“Brian worked tirelessly with the physiotherapy and occupational therapy team daily and was discharged home this week.

“Everyone is inspired by what Brian has achieved and were delighted to see him walk out of hospital.”