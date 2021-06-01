Angus Lamb: retired Timex executive dies aged 86

Angus Lamb, a former senior Timex executive and accomplished sportsman, has died aged 86.

He rose to become UK export manager with the Dundee manufacturer before joining Scottish Express International as a major account manager.

Angus was a Midlands Boys Single Champion and Gents Singles champion at tennis.

He went on to form successful doubles partnerships and claimed Midlands titles over nine years as well as representing the region at inter-county matches. Angus also represented the North of Scotland at British Counties Week.

Early years

He was born in Forfar in 1934 to Jimmy and Annie Lamb and when he was five, the family moved to Woodside Terrace, Dundee.

He was educated at Clepington primary and Stobswell secondary, Dundee.

Angus demonstrated a particular talent for music and in 1949 he won the Leng Medal in Scottish song. A violin player, he became leader of Dundee Schools’ Orchestra.

Boys champion

At school he took up table tennis and became Dundee boys champion before progressing to tennis.

On leaving school, he continued to enjoy music and joined a Scottish country dance band.

He played tennis for his army regiment during National Service in Egypt before taking up his first job as a production controller with Dundee carpet manufacturer Marshall and Brush then joined Timex as an assistant distribution manager then UK export manager.

In 1958, Angus married Florence, his first wife and in 1959, 1962 and 1968 the couple had children Karen, Robin and Melanie and had moved to Broughty Ferry.

Move west

In 1975 Angus remarried, to Val, and daughter Stephanie was born in 1983 and the family moved to Alloway, Ayr, where Angus began work with Scottish Express International.

Angus had been a prolific winner of the Midlands Gents Doubles Championship, firstly with George Mitchell of Stobsmuir before forming an extremely successful partnership with Alistair Stewart after joining Games Club, Forthill.

In all, Angus won the doubles title for nine years before representing the Midlands and the North of Scotland in matches.

While in Egypt, he had learned to play squash on an open-air court. The game came easily to such a gifted racket player and on demob he played for Broughty Ferry out of the Thomson family court in Albany Road before courts were built at Forthill Sports Club.

Angus represented the very successful Forthill team for many years both at local and national level and went on to represent Scotland at the Veterans’ Annual British Championships.

As well as tennis and squash, Angus played golf at Panmure Barry and, when the family moved west, at Prestwick St Nicholas.

Although he had played football in the army, he did not in civilian life but was a follower of Dundee FC.

