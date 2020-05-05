Angus lad climbing height of three mountains on home staircase to raise cash for NHS

An Angus boy is proving there Ain’t No Mountain High Enough as he attempts to raise thousands of pounds for front line NHS staff.

Jake Stanger, six, was inspired to help after seeing his gran making scrubs for health workers.

That was when the Muirfield Primary School pupil gave himself not one, but three, mountains to climb.

Jake and his mum Sarah, came up with the idea that Jake could climb the distance of three of Britain’s highest peaks – Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon – using only his staircase at home.

Now, after only three days Jake has managed to climb the height of Ben Nevis and is already £700 into his target total of £2,000.

Sarah said: “My mum, Maureen Beedie, is making scrubs for NHS and care workers in Tayside. She has signed up to the Scrub Hub, in which care workers can contact her for what they need.

“Within 24 hours of setting this hub up, she received over 200 requests for scrubs, so she had also called on the local community to help make these scrubs, which she got a great response to.

“My son, Jake, wanted to do something to help his gran so I suggested we climbed mountains in the house.

“We started with the aim of climbing Ben Nevis, which is 587 flights of stairs.

“Jake smashed that and is now doing the other two highest peaks in the UK – Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon.

“Once he has completed that he will have climbed a total of 1,474 flights – only the steps he climbs up count, not the coming down.

“So far Jake has raised £700 and has been enthusiastic throughout. He is on target to finish his climb by the weekend.”

Sarah said that Jake is trying to climb 100 steps a day and so far is coping well with his challenge.

Jake said: “I’m doing this to help my gran and the nurses and doctors.

“I’m enjoying the climbing and not finding it too hard. I do 100 steps a day and I want to raise lots of money to help everyone.

“I take about half an hour every day to climb the steps and have already climbed Ben Nevis and have started climbing Scafell Pike.

“I’m not sure if I want to be a mountaineer when I grow up.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the Tayside Health Fund can do so by clicking this link.