‘Angus is the laughing stock of Scottish democracy’: Trolling victim blasts council colleagues

A victim of social media troll accounts set up by Angus Council administration colleagues has said their actions are making the authority the “laughing stock of Scottish democracy.”

Carnoustie Independent Brian Boyd was targeted by Conservatives Derek Wann and Braden Davy in a scandal now threatening the future of the authority’s ruling coalition.

Mr Wann was unmasked as being behind the (Lady Whistledown) AngusFreeofSNP Twitter profile.

Mr Davy has now admitted he was involved in creating the Angus Against the SNP Facebook page which encouraged tactical voting for his May Scottish Parliament election campaign.

Both troll social media pages have featured Mr Boyd in posts.

Mr Boyd said: “It is utterly appalling what we are seeing.

“Dark politics and an unhealthy culture are rife within this administration.

“What this pair did is hurtful, it is derisory and it is a complete embarrassment to Angus Council.

“Because of this administration we are becoming the laughing stock of Scottish democracy.”

Resignations call

The Carnoustie councillor, who recently clashed with council leader David Fairweather over the return of disgraced member Richard Moore to the administration, repeated a call for the figurehead to also step down.

“It is completely untenable for these three figures to remain,” said Mr Boyd.

“I said not so long ago that the council leader was not fit for office and should go now – not hang on for the pot he will get at a retirement he has already said can’t come soon enough.

“But this is now also very much an issue of integrity for all of their colleagues on the administration.

“The silence from them has been deafening, just as it was around the return of Richard Moore.

“This is not going to go away and it is morally reprehensible that not one of them has the integrity to stand up and be counted.

“By failing to condemn this awful behaviour they are effectively backing it.

“But it comes as no surprise to me that there is a deafening silence from the Conservatives and fake Independents that form the administration

“They are merely on the gravy train between now and the next election.

“It’s appalling how they are more motivated by their large expenses rather than the good people of Angus they are meant to represent.

“This has now become a judgement on all of the administration.”

Mr Boyd’s comments were made prior to Mr Davy’s announcement late on Thursday afternoon that he had quit the ruling group.

The Forfar member said he will continue to represent the people of Forfar.

Social media controversy

Mr Boyd himself is no stranger to social media controversy.

He was censured by the Standards Commission in 2019 over signing an online petition which referred to a Carnoustie minister as a “homophobic reverend”.

He and Mr Davy also clashed after Mr Boyd ‘liked’ a 2018 Facebook comment calling for the Conservative to be hung in an online debate around the possible sale of council buildings at The Cross in Forfar.

“I was censured in 2019 so I well understand how you can land in trouble with social media,” he said.

“The Standards Commission gave us training, telling us basically to stay away from social media because it will be at your peril.

“Those three councillors listened intently on how we should avoid posting anything that could get us into trouble and now we are faced with this.”