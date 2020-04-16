Angus high schools are set to make more than 3,000 visors for frontline workers in the battle with Covid-19

Staff and pupils at an Angus high school have been praised for their efforts in helping to ensure frontline workers have vital protective equipment.

Last week it was revealed Monifieth High had been among a number of Angus secondary schools which had been helping to make and design more than 300 visors.

Production has ramped up in the week since, and there has now been almost 2,770 made.

Mrs M-C McInally, head teacher, said a recent delivery of raw materials this week, and demand, would mean that number would rise to 3,000 in the near future.

Amongst the recipients so far have been Kingscross Hospital, Dundee University and Ninewells Hospital.

The head teacher hailed her staff for their efforts during this challenging time.

She said: “It’s been incredible what staff at the school have done. The demand has soared since we put an appeal out on Facebook for people who may require visors.”

As well as producing visors, pupils in S6,have been producing ear protectors for other masks to make them more comfortable.

The idea to produce protectors came from pupil Ben Birtwistle.

Mrs M-C McInally added: “Ben had read online that people wearing face masks for a long period of time were complaining about discomfort and he’s created ear protectors using a 3D printer to assist with this.”

The headteacher also thanked the Monifieth and District Rotary Club and Monifieth Athletic Football club after they donated funds – the school has also received individual sums from the public.

Derrick Lang, president of the local rotary club, said: “The efforts of Monifieth High School staff and pupils during these times is to be commended.

“We were made aware of their exploits via social media, about staff and pupils using their initiative to provided a vital piece of protective equipment for our frontline workers who are working so hard to protect everyone during this pandemic.”