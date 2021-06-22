Angus hairdresser buys life-saving defibrillators after Christian Eriksen collapse

An Angus hairdresser who watched as medics battled to save footballer Christian Eriksen has decided to purchase two life-saving defibrillators for her salons.

Salon owner Marie Ramminger watched in horror as doctors worked to save the Denmark footballer’s life during the Euro 2020 game against Finland after he suffered a cardiac arrest.

The British Heart Foundation estimates that just one in 10 of the 30,000 people who have a cardiac arrest outside of a hospital each year will survive.

After learning how bleak survival rates could be without intervention, Marie, who owns Dream Hair in Arbroath and Forfar, said she wanted to do all she could to provide her staff, clients and local community with an “insurance policy”.

Marie said: “We might not ever have to use them, but they are a bit like an insurance policy I think.

“We pride ourselves on the customer service we give to clients, we’ve won awards for it.

“Like everyone else watching the football I was shocked seeing that could happen, actually seeing it was quite mind-blowing.

“I spoke to one of my clients who is a paramedic, and she put me in touch with the British Heart Foundation.

“Anybody can use them, you don’t need training.”

Survival figures can dramatically increase when bystanders intervene, with survival rates as high as 50% if a defibrillator is used alongside CPR within three to five minutes of collapse.

Marie said: “Reading about the figures was shocking. Most people will die, it’s scary.

“Just to give something back to the community, but also for the safety of my team and people coming into the salon.”

Commentators and medical experts credited the quick resuscitation efforts with Christian Eriksen’s survival.

The British Heart Foundation said it demonstrated how “every second counts”.

Dr Sonya Babu-Narayan, associate medical director and consultant cardiologist, said: “Our thoughts are with Christian Eriksen, his family and the whole football community following his sudden collapse.

“This shocking event is a stark reminder that a cardiac arrest can strike anyone, anywhere and anytime, without warning.

“If someone suffers a cardiac arrest, it’s vital they receive immediate CPR and defibrillation to give them the best chance of survival.

“Thankfully it seems that this was the response that Christian received.”

‘I just hope we don’t need them’

Marie will be purchasing the two defibrillators from the BHF for her salons in Arbroath and Forfar, and pointed out that her salon opening times mean they can be available from the morning until early evening.

“I just hope we don’t need them, but they will be there if we do,” she said.