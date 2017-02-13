A woman has told how her quick actions stopped her young grand-daughter from being struck by a lorry in Brechin.

Carol Simpson pulled Amelia out of the way as the lorry mounted the kerb on Clerk Street on Wednesday and headed toward them.

A shaken Mrs Simpson, who branded the road a deathtrap, said the incident happened just a day after another of her grand-children was almost struck by a lorry in the same street.

She said: “My little granddaughter is two-and-a-half and we were coming home from the shops. She was on the outside and I saw the lorry coming toward us.

“Thank God I pulled her in or she would have been under the wheels.”

She said the standard of driving in Clerk Street was “terrible” and fears there will be a serious accident.

The incident happened just a day after a near-miss at the same spot when Mrs Simpson was walking with her daughter and her other granddaughter, who is also two. She said a lorry travelling behind them mounted the pavement and added: “If I hadn’t put her to the inside her wee feet would have been under the lorry.”

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Officers would like to remind drivers to drive with care and consideration for other road users and that they must not drive on or over pavements.”