Angus golf club threatened with closure

Two courses at a popular Angus golf club – known as the “Augusta of the North” – are threatened with closure.

The Tele has learned that an emergency meeting is to be held later this month to discuss the future of Letham Grange Golf Club and the two courses there, the Old Course and the Glens Course.

Club treasurer, Robert Kelly confirmed that the future of the courses and the club were in doubt.

However, he stressed that no final decision had been taken or would be taken until after the meeting on September 24.

Mr Kelly said: “The situation is that notice has been sent to the members of the golf club announcing that an extraordinary general meeting is being held in two weeks time.

“The motion that will be put before the members is that it is being recommended that Letham Grange Golf Club gives up the ownership of the golf courses which they have run sine 2011.

“It is also being recommended that the golf club itself would be wound up.”

Mr Kelly said it would be “premature” to say that the courses and the club were definitely closing.

He added: “However, that is the recommendation that is being put to the meeting of members.”

Mr Kelly wouldn’t comment on the reasons for the proposed closures.

“We aren’t prepared to comment further until club members have been informed of the full situation.”

Mr Kelly refused to be drawn on whether the potential closure was related to the club’s membership or the financial situation.

The Old Course officially opened in 1987 by Sir Henry Cotton is a 6,632 yard, par 73, with a championship layout.

The Glens Course opened in 1992 and is described as a “challenging” 5,528 yard, par 68 course.