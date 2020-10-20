Angus golf club forced to close due to Covid-19

An Angus golf club has been forced to close its doors after a member of staff came into contact with a relative with Covid-19.

Grange and Broughty Golf Club, Monifieth, will announce today if the club will have to remain closed for longer or if it can re-open.

In the meantime the club is undergoing a deep clean.

The club first announced its decision to members yesterday afternoon via club captain Jack Hutcheon.

He said: “Please be advised that a member of staff has unfortunately been in contact with someone who has now been tested positive for Covid-19.

“This member of staff is now self isolating. The clubhouse will remain closed while cleaning takes paces o ensure the safety of our staff and members.

“We will keep you appraised of the situation as more information becomes available.”

Club vice captain Derek Sim confirmed the situation to the Tele yesterday afternoon.

Mr Sim said: “The situation is that a member of staff had been with a relative at the weekend who subsequently tested positive for Covid-19.

“The staff member immediately removed himself from the premises and the decision was taken to close the club in the meantime.

“Deep cleaning is currently being undertaken in three main areas – the dining room, the kitchen and the lounge.”

Mr Sim added: “The staff member is going for a Covid-19 test and once more information is available, hopefully by midday today, a decision will be taken on the immediate future of the club.

“Whatever the results of the test the staff member will be isolating in line with government guidelines.”

The golf club, in line with others at the start of lockdown was forced to close for most of April and May.

It re-opened on May 29, with golfers abiding by social distancing on the course.

The clubhouse did not reopen at that time.

The golf club has around 900 members. It was formed after the amalgamation of Monifieth’s Grange and Broughty Ferry Golf Club in 2018.