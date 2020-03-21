Angus girl helps fight Covid-19 with educational video on coronavirus

A Monifieth girl is using social media in the battle against coronavirus by creating an educational video about the disease for kids.

Eleven-year-old Josie Alvaro and her mum, Lucia Riario, created the short video to educate nursery-age children on the dangers of COVID-19, how to avoid it and prevent its spread.

The clip now has just under 1,000 views on YouTube, with comments encouraging the pair to keep up the good work.

The video tells the story of a ‘nasty little bug’ called coronavirus through drawn pictures and narration.

It shows the bug spreading across the world and wreaking havoc before being defeated by kindness and love.

The video also gives simple advice on how to support others and keep clean, and includes a short hand washing tutorial from Josie, along with advice on using tissues and staying positive.

The Seaview Prmary School pupil drew all the pictures used in the video by herself and narrated the short film.

Josie added: “We made it to show kids what to do to make things better.

“My friends have seen it and they think it’s amazing. I wanted younger kids to know what’s happening.”

The virus has already had an impact on many young children in Scotland, with primary schools and nurseries both closing their doors for the foreseeable future.

A small amount of pupils will remain at school however, in order to allow key workers such as NHS staff and delivery drives to keep working.

The disruption has led many to fear that the youngest in society may become scared and confused by the changes as the have been left out of the loop, a problem which Josie and her mum wanted to solve.

Lucia, who wrote the video, said: “I really wanted to inform children so that they wouldn’t be scared, but would know what to do.

“It’s just so that children won’t be scared and will stay positive.

“We are half-Italian so we saw what was going on. We have lots of family and friends over there.”

The Monifieth family, who have relatives in Italy, went into self-isolation soon after making the video in an effort to halt the spread of coronavirus and keep themselves both safe and healthy.

Lucia said: “We are in self-isolation already, we have been since Monday.

“We go out to walk the dog and go to the park together so that we can get out of the house.”

