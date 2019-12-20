Angus gin set to break into US market after deal reached with major alcohol chain

An Angus gin firm is to be stocked in America after agreeing a deal with one of the country’s largest alcohol chains.

Kirriemuir-based Gin Bothy has a retail chain lined up in Texas after impressing buyers with its “gunshot” gin. The unnamed America retailer has more than 50 sites in Texas, which Gin Bothy founder Kim Cameron describes as a “significant opportunity”.

“We took part in a showcase food and drink event with Scottish Development International where we pitched to 150 worldwide buyers,” she said.

“This American firm was really the only company I wanted and it was the only time they were going to be in Scotland. They picked two gins out of 47 and we were one of them.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We will launch with them in May and at the moment we are redoing our labels for the US market and getting approvals in place.

“It’s a significant opportunity for Gin Bothy which doesn’t compromise our hand bottling, hand batching and hand pouring.”

The gunshot flavour of gin is infused with cinnamon, cloves and mixed spices.

Gin Bothy has doubled its workforce to 10 this year and will produce around 60,000 bottles of gin in 2019.

Ms Cameron said it had been a transformational year for the business, with the Bothy Experience – which offers gin tasting events at the old Angus Folk Museum building at Glamis – proving popular.