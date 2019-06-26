Angus firm wins £1.3m contract for Chinese sewage plant supply work

Angus engineering firm Allards International Ltd has won a £1.3 million deal to supply vital parts for a sewage plant in China.

The Arbroath company will design, manufacture, test and deliver jacket pipe heat exchangers for Chinese firm Kubota.

Allards are in charge of the complex project, starting with the detailed engineering design done in Arbroath.

The firm will co-ordinate all aspects of the fabrication stages – which will be subcontracted to specialist companies across several countries – before arranging delivery of the equipment to China.

Managing director Olivier Sucquart said: “We are a small company and we are supplying China with specialised equipment designed here and made by partners in several other countries.

“The parts could have been produced in China less expensively but, with our engineering skills, we are bringing something they don’t have.”