Angus firm releases statement following death of man working on oil tanker

Oilfast has released a statement after the death of a 29-year-old man in an industrial accident at its depot on Friday.

Emergency services were called to the scene at the Orchardbank Industrial Estate in Forfar, after an accident involving an oil tanker.

A spokesman for the fuel provider said: “Oilfast are devastated to disclose that a tragic accident took the life of an external supplier’s employee whilst he was attempting to repair one of our vehicles at the Forfar depot on Friday March 15.

“The incident is being investigated by the authorities so it’s too early to know the exact circumstances surrounding this terrible incident, but at this moment our main thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the person involved.

“Once the official investigation concludes and the events become clearer, it will of course be made public.”