Angus field to be transformed into Pagan worship site

An Angus farm field will be transformed into a Pagan worship site.

The land on the edge of Monikie, just north of Dundee, could be used for eight seasonal festivals on the Pagan calendar.

There is a core of Pagan followers in Tayside and Fife but many continue to keep their beliefs private to avoid controversy.

Landowner Jan Steel said the certificate of lawfulness application to Angus Council was intended to allow herself and Pagan friends to follow their beliefs in peace and without fear they are “being watched” by others in the Angus village.

The council has approved the temporary use application for “public worship or religious instruction, or the social or recreational activities of a religious body”.

A cycle of eight seasonal Pagan festivals, often known as the Wheel of the Year, begins with the Samhain Festival of the Dead on, or near, October 31. It is followed by the winter solstice on December 21 and the Imbolic festival at the beginning of February to celebrate the awakening of Earth from winter sleep.

Other key Pagan dates include the festival of Beltane running through the night of April 30 and into the morning of the following day, described as a celebration of the joy of being alive.

Participants leap the Beltane fire and dance around the maypole to celebrate summer’s arrival.

A Scottish Pagan Federation spokesman said: “Although there is no legal requirement for Pagans to get planning permission to hold festivals on their own property, we understand the individual wished to do so and are pleased that their application has been successful.”