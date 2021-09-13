Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Angus farmer brings colour to harvest season with cartoon straw bale creations

By Matteo Bell
September 13, 2021, 7:49 pm
Fleur Baxter is raising money for charity
An Angus farmer has added a splash of colour to her fields this harvest season by painting classic Disney characters on her straw bales.

Fleur Baxter, who lives on East Hillhead Farm near Monikie, painted the cartoon icons as part of a tradition that dates back seven years.

She has been decorating straw bales since 2014, when she first started with a set of minions.

Since then her fields have been decorated with depictions of Santa Claus, Pikachu and DC Thomson’s own Desperate Dan.

Decorated straw bales prove popular

Her past creations have drawn attention from people all over Tayside, and her new depictions of Disney stars Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daffy Duck and Goofy are proving no different

Fleur said: “They’re definitely very popular.

“I went down to the field on Sunday and I couldn’t even get in because of the number of cars there.”

The Angus artist said her creations are inspired by a desire to brighten people’s lives, saying: “I do it every year, it’s just a way to give people a wee smile on their way to work or wherever they’re going.

Vsitors take their photos with the bales at East Hillhead Farm

“It started way back in 2014 with the independence referendum.

“I did a pair of minions, one with a union flag and one with a Scottish flag just to commemorate it.

“This year I chose Mickey and the gang because they kind of symbolise everything that Walt Disney wanted to do – happiness and joy, having fun.”

‘Spray paint is pretty unforgiving’

Fleur said painting on the bales, which are intended for cattle bedding and feed, is no easy feat.

“The scale of them makes it quite hard and I’m hardly a trained artist,” she said.

“The spray paint that I use is pretty unforgiving too.

“Once you make a mistake you sort of just go with it.”

Raising money for charity

While she won’t make personal profit from her farmyard creations, Fleur is taking donations which will go towards Parkinson’s UK.

She said: “There’s no pressure to donate but if everyone who saw them gave a pound can you imagine how much we’d raise?

“The past few years we’ve tried to raise a bit for charity and this year we’re going to try and put it towards Parkinson’s UK.

The iconic Disney characters were painted by Fleur

“The choice was inspired by a recent meeting I had with a friend – a really good friend I’ve known since school.

“I saw her at a wedding down in England recently with her dad.

“He has Parkinson’s and I saw how fast he had gone to it.

“Like I said, people don’t need to donate but it’s there if they just want to say thank you.”