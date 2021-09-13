Angus farmer brings colour to harvest season with cartoon straw bale creations

An Angus farmer has added a splash of colour to her fields this harvest season by painting classic Disney characters on her straw bales.

Fleur Baxter, who lives on East Hillhead Farm near Monikie, painted the cartoon icons as part of a tradition that dates back seven years.

She has been decorating straw bales since 2014, when she first started with a set of minions.

Since then her fields have been decorated with depictions of Santa Claus, Pikachu and DC Thomson’s own Desperate Dan.

Decorated straw bales prove popular

Her past creations have drawn attention from people all over Tayside, and her new depictions of Disney stars Donald Duck, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daffy Duck and Goofy are proving no different

Fleur said: “They’re definitely very popular.

“I went down to the field on Sunday and I couldn’t even get in because of the number of cars there.”

The Angus artist said her creations are inspired by a desire to brighten people’s lives, saying: “I do it every year, it’s just a way to give people a wee smile on their way to work or wherever they’re going.

“It started way back in 2014 with the independence referendum.

“I did a pair of minions, one with a union flag and one with a Scottish flag just to commemorate it.

“This year I chose Mickey and the gang because they kind of symbolise everything that Walt Disney wanted to do – happiness and joy, having fun.”

‘Spray paint is pretty unforgiving’

Fleur said painting on the bales, which are intended for cattle bedding and feed, is no easy feat.

“The scale of them makes it quite hard and I’m hardly a trained artist,” she said.

“The spray paint that I use is pretty unforgiving too.

“Once you make a mistake you sort of just go with it.”

Raising money for charity

While she won’t make personal profit from her farmyard creations, Fleur is taking donations which will go towards Parkinson’s UK.

She said: “There’s no pressure to donate but if everyone who saw them gave a pound can you imagine how much we’d raise?

“The past few years we’ve tried to raise a bit for charity and this year we’re going to try and put it towards Parkinson’s UK.

“The choice was inspired by a recent meeting I had with a friend – a really good friend I’ve known since school.

“I saw her at a wedding down in England recently with her dad.

“He has Parkinson’s and I saw how fast he had gone to it.

“Like I said, people don’t need to donate but it’s there if they just want to say thank you.”