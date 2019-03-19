Angus family make funding appeal after suicide attempt left daughter in vegatitive state

An Angus family who almost lost a daughter to suicide have launched an appeal to greatly improve her quality of life.

Gillian and Rob Millman want to make “new memories” with their daughter Lauren, who was left in a vegetative state after attempting to take her own life in 2013.

Following years of specialist care, the family noticed a massive improvement in the 23-year-old’s reactions when she used a hot tub for the first time during a family holiday in Blackpool.

Mr and Mrs Millman have now launched a fundraising bid to install a sensory bathroom in their home in Arbroath to ensure Lauren can live her life to the fullest.

