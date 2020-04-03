Angus families due free school meal payments today urged to wait

Free school meal payments to families across Angus may take until the end of the day to clear, the council has advised.

Families in receipt of a school clothing grant are due to receive their first payment today, covering a four-week period backdated to March 23, to help them during coronavirus lockdown.

However, Angus Council asked people to please be aware that payments scheduled to go in to bank accounts today could arrive anytime up until midnight.

A spokesman said: “This is not something that we have direct control of. The time that the payment will arrive in an account is dependent on banking processes, including bank clearance for automated payments.

“We are already receiving a high volume of emails this morning, which staff are trying to respond to, but they are being delayed by repeat emails from the same people.

“We ask that anyone who is expecting payment to please wait until after today and then, if they have not received the payment they are entitled to, to contact us for assistance.”

Payments will continue on a fortnightly basis, with the next payment reaching bank accounts on April 17.

A spokesman said earlier: “We will be contacting parents/carers of other children eligible for free school meals so that we can gather further information to enable payments to be made.”

For further information, contact revenquiry@angus.gov.uk.

Families in urgent need of additional support can apply online for a crisis grant and payments can be made within 48 hours.