Angus domestic abuser who bit, punched and choked partner is jailed

A serial abuser who bit and choked his partner during two drunken attacks has been locked up.

Andrew Brennan battered the woman at two addresses in Angus in front of friends during boozy get-togethers.

She was left with a fractured jaw and damage to her teeth.

The violent thug was handed a lengthy jail term after previously being given non-custodial sentences for other domestic attacks.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that the pair met on Facebook Messenger and were in a relationship for a year.

Brennan, 29, and his partner were having drinks with a friend at a property in Brechin on November 23 when he carried out his first assault.

Depute fiscal Vicki Bell said: “An argument broke out and the complainer attempted to calm the accused down.

“He grabbed her hair and repeatedly punched her two to three times to the face.

“She could not push him off and he grabbed her neck and proceeded to bite her.”

Brennan then pushed the woman against a window, put both hands around her neck and choked her, Ms Bell said.

During a second incident in March, a row erupted between the pair over walking a male friend home from a house in Arbroath.

Out of the blue, Brennan punched the woman to the face, causing the man to leave because of previous trauma of domestic abuse.

Ms Bell added: “He witnessed the accused throwing the complainer to the ground and strike her head.

“The witness phoned the police and when officers attended they saw he had blood on his hands and clothing.”

The woman suffered a fractured jaw and injuries to her teeth because of the attack.

Brennan, a prisoner at HMP Perth, pleaded guilty to grabbing the woman by her hair, repeatedly punching her face and biting her on the body, placing his hands around her throat and applying pressure to her injury on Southesk Terrace, Brechin, on November 24.

He also admitted that he punched and kicked the woman on the head and threw her against a wall, causing her to strike her head to her severe injury, on Arbroath’s Newton Avenue on March 31.

Jailing Brennan for 28 months, Sheriff Alastair Carmichael said: “These are two serious offences. A custodial sentence is inevitable.”