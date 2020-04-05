Vicious domestic abuser poured beer on partner and bit her nose

A domestic abuser who bit his partner’s nose and poured beer over her during vicious attacks has been jailed.

Corrie Anderson admitted carrying out the assaults at address in Arbroath last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that one of the incident’s occurred just days before Anderson and the woman were due to stand trial over a separate matter.

Anderson, 24, was locked up with a sheriff believing there was no alternative to a custodial sentence.

It was previously revealed that Anderson and the woman had been drinking inside a property on Abbotsford Road on April 14 2018.

The woman fell asleep on the sofa but awoke to find Anderson looking through her phone.

Fiscal depute Kirsten Letford said the pair engaged in a struggle which resulted in Anderson placing his hand over the woman’s face, restricting her breathing, before biting her on the nose.

Anderson said “sorry” throughout the attack and at one stage asked her: “Do you want me to kill you?”

Police were called to attend and on arrival found the woman highly distressed with reddening on her face.

A separate incident occurred at the property on November 15 where Anderson again looked through the woman’s phone.

As the woman was vomiting in the bathroom, Anderson poured beer over her head.

Anderson, a prisoner of HMP Perth, returned to the dock from custody following the preparation of social work reports.

Defence advocate Tim-Niven Smith asked Sheriff Alastair Carmichael to consider imposing a community-based disposal on Anderson.

He added that Anderson would “do anything” to avoid a further period in custody.

Mr Niven-Smith said: “The relationship was under significant stress and strain. It’s clear there were flash-points in the relationship.”

However, Sheriff Carmichael believed that he could do nothing but send Anderson to prison for the offences.

He said: “The offences you’ve pleaded guilty to include assault putting your hand over your partner’s mouth and nose, restricting her breathing.

“All of these offences were committed while you were on bail. In all the circumstances, I feel there is no alternative to a custodial sentence here, given the public’s need for a strong response to such conduct.”

Anderson was jailed for a total of 18 months and made subject to a non-harassment order keeping him away from the woman for three years.

