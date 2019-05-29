Angus distillery set to expand and open new visitor centre

A local distillery, nearly two centuries old, is set to expand and open a new visitor centre in a boost for tourism.

The Glencadam distillery, run by Angus Dundee Distillers, has been producing whisky since 1825.

In proposals submitted to Angus Council, the distillery’s projects manager Gary Milligan has outlined ideas for a cafe, gift shop and tours of the Brechin facility.

The application has now been approved by planning officials at the local authority.

Blueprints included with the application show how the humble building will have an enormous extension both out and up, with a cafe taking up a newly created first floor over the reception area.

Angus Dundee also hopes to host corporate dinners, private functions and weddings in a new dedicated first floor space.

In a statement included with the application, Mr Milligan said: “This will be a visitor centre that will improve tourist and public access to Glencadam Distillery in Brechin.

“This will be the focal meeting point for visitors arriving on site to go for distillery tours and will include a small shop, whisky tasting experience and cafe/coffee shop facility.

“The general operation of the visitor centre is essentially the central ‘hub’ for all members of the public and visitors on site.

“It is intended that from the main entrance, visitors will immediately be within a retail space selling various products – primarily whisky – where they can shop, book tours or go to our first floor cafe.”

He added that the visitor centre would also include a space detailing the distillery’s origins and previous history.

Glencadam whisky has been produced on and off since the distillery was built, and has changed hands several times. It was most recently bought by Angus Dundee Distillers in 2003.

Its signature whisky is considered by aficionados to be “emerging” as a celebrated single malt.