Angus delivery driver accused of embezzling almost £50k from his employers

A further hearing has been fixed for an Angus delivery driver accused of embezzling almost £50,000 from his employers.

Martin Deas Cook, 52, is charged with pocketing the cash after receiving money from seven different chip shops between June 2015 and October 2016.

It is alleged that he committed the offence while working for Arbroath-based fish merchants G&A Spink.

Cook, of Guthrie Crescent, Friockheim, denies a single charge on indictment that while employed as a delivery and collection driver, he embezzled £49,632 at G&A Spink’s premises as well as chip shops in Lanarkshire and elsewhere. A further first diet was fixed for April.