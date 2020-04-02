Angus dad who survived 16 heart attacks pays tribute to ‘amazing staff’ at Ninewells

An Angus dad says he’s lucky to be alive after suffering an astonishing 16 heart attacks.

Now recovering at home, Peter Morrison, 57, and his wife Beth from Monifieth, praised the extraordinary NHS staff at Ninewells who saved his life.

Peter said: “After a very difficult few weeks following my heart attacks, I am recuperating at home with my amazing family.

“I want to pay tribute to the extraordinary staff at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee who saved my life while under enormous pressure also coping with the current Covid-19 outbreak.”

Peter added: “Like many others, I joined in the applause earlier in the week. Great as that was, when this is over, let’s make sure we don’t forget what they do for us every day, not just in the current crisis.

“The care and concern shown by every single member of staff from doctors, nurses, student nurses, auxiliaries, porters and cleaners cheered me up and made me feel very humble and in awe.

“As I self isolate, they are in my thoughts every day for what they are now dealing with.”

Peter’s wife Beth explained that the couple’s nightmare began on Sunday three weeks ago.

Beth said: “Peter woke me at about 7.45am telling me he was going to drive himself to hospital because he was having difficulty breathing and his chest was very tight.

“I immediately phoned NHS 24, but when I was on the phone Peter collapsed.

“An ambulance arrived very quickly and the paramedics then spent an hour in the house and in the ambulance outside.

“They told me Peter was having a heart attack.” and they took him to the hospital’s coronary care unit.”

After being rushed to the hospital’s coronary care unit, Beth said Peter was doing well – but things took a serious turn for the worse a week later.

She got a call from the hospital just after midnight to tell her Peter was deteriorating rapidly and she should get to the hospital as quickly as she could.

Peter was having a second heart attack and then, horrifyingly, endured another.

In total, 14 episodes over a three hour period which required medics to literally shock his heart back to normality.

Beth said: “I sat and watched 10 of those. I really thought I had lost him.

“It was absolutely awful. It was the most horrific, scary time of my life.

“The staff brought Peter back to life a total of 16 times, including after the first two heart attacks.

“They told me that what he had suffered had been 14 ventricular tachycardia attacks.

“Any one of those could have killed him and each time he needed to be shocked.

“I genuinely believed that Peter was going to be taken from me.”

Beth said that Peter was now home and in good spirits, making a slow but steady recovery thanks to having a pacemaker fitted with an inbuilt defibrillator.

She said: “Every night when he goes to bed we use a piece of equipment that monitors and records his heart through the night and feeds the information back to the hospital.

“They will know immediately if anything goes wrong.”

Beth said: “I am so incredibly grateful for everything that the amazing staff at Ninewells have done for Peter. He really shouldn’t be here and it is only because of what they did for him that he is still alive today.”

She added: “All the time they were looking after Peter they will also dealing with coronavirus cases. They were all working under tremendous pressure but every single one of them was so kind and so patient at all times.”