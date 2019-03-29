Angus creep jailed for indecent images of kids is back in court over Snapchat breach

Social media use by a repeat sex offender from Angus was described as the most flagrant breach seen by a sheriff.

At Forfar Sheriff Court Scott Bell was told by Sheriff Gregor Murray his case had caused the sheriff “considerable difficulty from a sentencing point of view” because of the lack of protection the public would receive if he was sent behind bars for only a short spell.

The 28-year-old was put on the notification register for three years when he appeared for sentencing on Thursday.

Appearing on indictment, Bell, of Restenneth Drive, Forfar, had admitted breaking the strict terms of a three-year supervision order imposed at Dundee Sheriff Court in late 2017, after he was caught with indecent images of children at a property in Forfar the previous year.

That offence followed a conviction almost a decade earlier when he was placed on the sex offenders register for sending sexual messages to 13 and 14-year-olds.

