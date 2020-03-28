Angus craft shop broken into and £10k of goods stolen while owners on coronavirus lockdown

An Angus craft business has been ransacked by thieves, with more than £10,000 of goods stolen.

Letham Craft Shop near Forfar was broken into earlier this week during the nationwide coronavirus lock down.

Bill Sturrock, the eldest son of the two owners who are currently in self-isolation because of their age, said the shop was left in a “complete mess”.

He said: “It was overnight – they got in through the back and ransacked the shop fairly extensively.

“They have emptied the shelves of some high value products such as models, modelling kits and paintbrushes, and bizarrely have emptied every sweetie out of the shop as well.

“Stuff from the stock room has been taken too, as well as the money out of the tills and the charity box, and the office was ransacked as well.”

Bill said he thinks there were two or three people, and says he thinks they used a car because some items had been dropped in the car park.

However, he said police were unable to attend because of the current coronavirus lockdown.

He continued: “They have left the place in a bit of a mess.

“I have contacted the police and our insurance but the police can’t attend because of the current situation and scenes of crime officers have been advised not to come even though its £10,000 worth that’s been stolen.

“My parents are in lockdown right now because of their age and someone has taken advantage of the situation.

“It takes a special kind of person to do this at this time.”

Police confirmed there had been a confirmed housebreaking at the craft shop on Auldbar Road, and said it is understood the incident happened at some point between Saturday, March 21 and Thursday, March 26.

A spokesman added: “Inquiries are at a very early stage but it is reported that goods estimated to be worth a five figure sum has been stolen.”

Those with any information which may help officers with their enquiries are being asked to contact Police Scotland on 101 or speak to a police officer.