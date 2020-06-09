Angus councillor slams ‘shocking’ youths who vandalised kids’ caterpillar trail

An Angus councillor has slammed the “shocking” actions of youths who vandalised an artistic trail dedicated to Covid-19 frontline workers.

Social media posts appear to show two youths picking up decorated stones, which had formed part of a caterpillar trail at Arbroath’s Victoria Park, before throwing them onto the beach front.

Councillor Derek Wann, who represents the Arbroath East and Lunan ward, was among those who criticised the act of vandalism, describing it as “shocking”.

The Tory councillor said: “I saw the video posted to Facebook and I was totally shocked.

“The trail is just bringing a bit of smile and cheer to the town and for someone to go in and just throw it away on the the beach, it’s disappointing.”

“There are plenty of other stones that can be used as ones to throw into the water, rather than the ones that have been painted.”

There was further concern when another post online appeared to show an adult with the children, who observed their actions but chose not to intervene.

Councillor Wann added: “I honestly couldn’t believe it. I don’t know if it was a parent or carer or what not but it’s mindlessness.

“It’s the minority of people though, and an hour or so after the video was posted online, there were kids down there helping to put the stones back.”

There was also fury from members of the local community, with many taking to social media to express their disappointment at the actions of the youths and the adult.

One person commented: “Cannot believe the adult ignored these kids.”

However, others were also full of praise for the youths who stepped in and helped repair the trail, with one person adding: “Well done, thank you for recovering all the other children’s hard work.”

Several caterpillar trails have been spotted across Dundee and Angus, including in Carnoustie and Monifieth, and many have been a tribute to frontline workers dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic.

The caterpillar trails are formed decorating rocks and adding them to each other – with some stretching as far as 100 metres long.