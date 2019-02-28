Angus councillor causes outrage by suggesting his residents should use Dundee dumps

Dundee residents have reacted with outrage after an Angus councillor suggested his residents could use the city’s dumps after losing their own.

Ben Lawrie said people living in Carnoustie or Monifieth could dump their household waste at Baldovie Recycling Centre after his council scrapped local landfill sites.

Angus Council only offers waste facilities at three sites after a cost-cutting move. Residents now have to travel to Forfar, Arbroath or Montrose to dump non-recyclable waste.

However, Mr Lawrie said people could travel to Dundee’s Baldovie Recycling Centre instead – even though Angus residents aren’t permitted to use the facilities.

He said: “I don’t think people in Monifieth want their local recycling centre closed for a new one that they’ll have to travel out of town for.

“People in Monifieth with extra general waste to dispose of can drive 10 minutes to the Baldovie centre. I don’t see sense in giving them a similar journey for their recyclables when they have a recycling centre on their doorstep.”

Officially, recycling centres run by Dundee City Council are only for the use of those who live within the council area, but this is not typically enforced by site staff.

A spokesman for Angus Council said the authority did not put restrictions on access to recycling centres based on residency.

But Dundee taxpayers did not like idea of Angus residents crossing council areas to dump waste.

City centre resident Paul Hastie-Gray, 45, said: “Dundee City Council should totally oppose the decision. Angus residents pay their own taxes and we pay ours.

“If they have a problem in Angus, they should address the situation and find a way to get rid of their own rubbish.”

John Petrie, 69, from Emmock Woods, said: “I bet they wouldn’t like it if we started sending all our problems to them, would they?”

Clepington Road resident David Stewart, 74, said: “The last thing we need is another workload.”

Angus resident Marie Russell, 64, agreed that it was unfair.

She said: “If somebody did this to us, we definitely wouldn’t like it, so why do it to the people who live in Dundee? Whatever Angus Council is dealing with, they have to get on with it themselves.”

Dundee City Council and Mr Lawrie did not respond to a request for comment.