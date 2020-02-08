Angus Council workers vote overwhelmingly to reject terms and conditions

Care workers have rejected terms and conditions which have been offered to them by Angus Council.

The decision has been announced by union chiefs following a ballot held on terms and conditions for Angus Council care workers.

GMB has branded the proposals a “prescription for poverty” and claimed that female workers will be disproportionately affected.

The union has revealed 90% of its members who took part in the ballot have rejected the proposals.

Helen Meldrum, regional organiser of the GMB, said: “This couldn’t be any clearer.

“It’s a resounding rejection of more cuts which would have seen already low paid women doing the most vital of jobs in the community being attacked even further by a council who have no problems validating £60,000 a year in expenses. It’s time for the sex discrimination to stop.”

The union organiser claimed that Angus Council’s proposals would have led to cuts to public holiday entitlement and the removal of enhanced public holiday pay rates, along with an end to excess mileage allowance by April 2021 for frontline staff.

She claimed that even the council’s own equality impact assessment (EIA) found that the proposals will disproportionately impact on women employed in vital community services such as home care.

“After a decade of austerity Angus Council’s solution for savings is to squeeze the lowest-paid once again – it’s totally brazen,” she added.

“Officials also know full well that women employed in services like home care will be hit the hardest because its own EIA says so, but despite this they are intent on pressing ahead.

“Bluntly this is a prescription for poverty and sex discrimination and we are strongly urging the council to think again before imposing these cuts.”

She said that the union would now be relaying the decision to the council.

A spokesman for Angus Council said: “We have consulted extensively with all employees and trade unions concerned, during which time we have made changes as a result of feedback received. While the recent consultation process will end soon, the overall process involving all the relevant trade unions continues.”