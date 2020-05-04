Angus Council will reinstate ‘essential uplifts’ of bulky items of waste this week

Uplifts of large and bulky items by council workers will resume this week in Angus.

The service was suspended as the impact of the coronavirus pandemic took effect and restrictions were put in place.

However, the local authority is now in a position to reinstate the service for essential uplifts only, it was announced today.

Communities convener, councillor Mark Salmond said: “I’m pleased that our waste collection service has been able to make some adjustments so that we can go some way to addressing the demand for essential uplifts.

“It will no doubt offer welcome assistance for some households at a time when national guidance has meant that the recycling centres of all 32 Scottish local authorities, Angus included, must remain closed until further notice.

“It is a far from ideal situation, but at present travel to a household waste recycling centre is not classed as an essential journey in Scotland.

“Centres remain closed in all local authorities, and are likely to remain so until the travel advice changes. We continue to monitor national guidance and will be ready to re-open our centres at the earliest opportunity.”

Preparation work includes the consideration of how physical distancing at centres can be maintained in order to help protect staff and members of the public.

Uplifts can only be ordered online via the special uplifts of household items webpage.

Residents have been reminded not to call the ACCESSline for this service as it is managing other priority calls at this time.

A spokesman said: “In what are clearly challenging times in respect of service provision, this is for ‘essential uplifts’ only.

“This refers to items that require urgent removal for reasons of health and safety. For example, where a bulky item would present a fire risk or public health issue if it were not removed.

“If you have items that can be retained at home until normal service resumes, then please do so.

“If we are unable to collect on a scheduled day, our teams will return the following day (as highlighted when ordering). Items should be left outside your property as near to the kerbside as possible before 7am on the scheduled date.”

Communities vice-convener, councillor Tommy Stewart said: “We are full of admiration for our waste collection teams and the magnificent job they are doing in extremely difficult circumstances.

“At a time when they are going flat-out to ensure that everyone’s bins are emptied, we’re hugely appreciative that they are able to pick up with special uplifts once more.

“However, we ask that residents only use the uplifts service if absolutely necessary. If you can wait until we return to business as usual, please do.”

Visit the Angus Council webpage on bin collections and waste disposal for further information.