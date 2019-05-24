Friday, May 24th 2019 Show Links
Angus Council turns down retrospective Travellers site application

May 24, 2019, 6:06 am
Angus Council's headquarters in Forfar
Angus Council has turned down a retrospective application to turn land near Kirriemuir into a Traveller site.

Site owner John Townsley was previously granted planning permission for the existing Traveller pitch on the south-western edge of Kirriemuir.

Another pitch was later formed to the rear of the approved one, which prompted a planning battle in July 2016.

The council issued a stop notice after it discovered work to create the site was under way without permission.

Mr Townsley subsequently submitted two retrospective planning applications which were refused. A further application was submitted in January which has again been turned down.

Planning service leader Kate Cowey said the application was refused because it was contrary to the Angus Local Development Plan (2016).

